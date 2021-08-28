Advertisement

Reno County Sheriffs office searching for man after double homicide

Person of interest in double homicide
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday 7:30 p.m. Update: Friday evening, the Reno County Sheriffs office responded to a welfare call that led them to find a man’s body who had died by a gunshot wound. As of Saturday evening, a second body has been found on the property after a further inspection.

Reno County sheriffs have identified Kyle V. Hardwick as a person of interest. Sheriffs say Hardwick is possibly traveling in a 2000 Red Ford F-150 ex-cab pickup with veteran plates but is also known to travel by bus.

Officials say Hardwick is considered armed and dangerous and advise not to approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 620-694-2666 or 800-222-TIPS if you know the whereabouts of Kyle.

Reno County Sheriff’s Office located a male’s body in his 50′s who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Early Friday evening, Reno county sheriff’s deputy got a call to Palamino Trail for a missing person. Sheriffs searched the missing man’s property and located a body believed to be the missing man this morning.

Authorities have a suspect of interest and are currently trying to locate them. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you when we have more information.

