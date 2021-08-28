The Police and community meeting focus on officer training and qualified immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Topeka Police and their relationship with the community was discussed on Friday.

The police and community meeting focused on officer training and what qualified immunity means with police officers.

Topeka police recruits now have self-evaluations as part of the process.

“I think it veers and reflects the training going on in the academy and also the development of the FTO himself, we’re teaching them to be teachers,” the Topeka Police Department said.

“You sort of look at yourself and go well what would my supervisor be saying, not what do I want my score to be and it makes for a much better exchange and interview and it makes for much better employees,” Topeka city council member for District 1, Karen Hiller added.

The evaluation process was a topic during Friday’s city council police and community committee meeting. Some members questioned whether recruits are being honest about their evaluations.

“They’re responsible for their actions, good and bad, and in a self-assessment,” Topeka city council member for District 5, Mike Padilla said. “I think moves to the issue of integrity.”

“Also, when you include as they are doing now in the review data that the new person, the supervisee if you will, also can review, can give some feedback about what’s happening and how the training was and how the supervision was,” Hiller said. “That helps guarantee that they are going to get the best quality that they deserve as well and it sounds like it’s really working in our FTO training.”

Committee members also were briefed on qualified immunity - a legal principle that gives officers some protection while performing their duties.

“People want to make sure that police the officers treat everybody fairly and appropriately, first time every time, and so people tried to tear apart situations they were familiar with or that they were worried about and also look at how can we fix it,” Hiller said.

The discussion on qualified immunity will continue next meeting, plus they plan to discuss how long disciplinary actions stay on an officer’s record.

