Advertisement

The Police and community meeting focus on officer training and qualified immunity

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Topeka Police and their relationship with the community was discussed on Friday.

The police and community meeting focused on officer training and what qualified immunity means with police officers.

Topeka police recruits now have self-evaluations as part of the process.

“I think it veers and reflects the training going on in the academy and also the development of the FTO himself, we’re teaching them to be teachers,” the Topeka Police Department said.

“You sort of look at yourself and go well what would my supervisor be saying, not what do I want my score to be and it makes for a much better exchange and interview and it makes for much better employees,” Topeka city council member for District 1, Karen Hiller added.

The evaluation process was a topic during Friday’s city council police and community committee meeting. Some members questioned whether recruits are being honest about their evaluations.

“They’re responsible for their actions, good and bad, and in a self-assessment,” Topeka city council member for District 5, Mike Padilla said. “I think moves to the issue of integrity.”

“Also, when you include as they are doing now in the review data that the new person, the supervisee if you will, also can review, can give some feedback about what’s happening and how the training was and how the supervision was,” Hiller said. “That helps guarantee that they are going to get the best quality that they deserve as well and it sounds like it’s really working in our FTO training.”

Committee members also were briefed on qualified immunity - a legal principle that gives officers some protection while performing their duties.

“People want to make sure that police the officers treat everybody fairly and appropriately, first time every time, and so people tried to tear apart situations they were familiar with or that they were worried about and also look at how can we fix it,” Hiller said.

The discussion on qualified immunity will continue next meeting, plus they plan to discuss how long disciplinary actions stay on an officer’s record.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Cammisa, 41, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after authorities said he jumped...
Man apprehended after jumping out of moving car in west Topeka
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topekan arrested for two separate cases of child sex crimes
Fred Morrisette outside his residence in Topeka.
Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together
FILE - Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
Missouri Senator calls for resignation of President Biden

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez points skyward as he heads home on his grand slam against...
Salvador Perez hits second-straight grand slam
police and community meeting
police community meeting address training and qualified immunity
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an...
Chiefs wrap up 2021 preseason 3-0 with 28-25 win over Vikings
AE Wealth Management to pay $1.16M over actions of Arizona partner