Patrick Mahomes ranked as the best player in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) plays in the first quarter of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) plays in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After leading his team back to the Super Bowl, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been recognized as the best player in the NFL.

The 2021 NFL Top 100 list put the Kansas City star at the top of the list as the number one player in the league.

Mahomes helped to lead Kansas City to the best record in the NFL, finishing the season 14-2. He was named a second-team All-Pro after throwing for the second most passing yards in the NFL with 4,740 yards and the fourth most passing touchdowns with 38.

This marks the first time in his career that Mahomes had been formally ranked as the best player in the league. The former League MVP had been ranked as the fourth best player in the NFL for the previous two seasons.

