Advertisement

Newman Therapy Services patients see health professionals in new location

FILE
FILE(Newman Regional Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Therapy Services patients have begun to see their healthcare professionals in a new location.

Newman Regional Health says it has officially moved its Therapy Services, an outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy facility. On Monday, Aug. 23, patients started to be seen at the new location onsite at Newman Regional Health, 1201 W. 12th Ave., with entry through Entrance G. This is the old emergency room entrance on the southeast side of the hospital.

According to Newman, the relocation and renovation project was funded by a 2020 fundraising campaign, as well as bond funds and a grant from Emporia Community Foundation’s 79 Fund specific to the pediatric therapy gym.

“Because of the generous giving at Denim & Diamonds and support from the Emporia Community Foundation, we have been given this opportunity to expand into a larger space within Newman Regional Health,” said Garret Seacat, Chief Marketing Officer for Mathis Rehab Centers, LLC.  “The partnership between Mathis Rehab Centers, LLC and Newman Regional Health continues to ensure the highest quality care, and with the new location, that care all falls under one roof.”

Newman said its Therapy Services is operated by Mathis Rehab Centers, LLC, in partnership with the health network. Offering a range of physical, occupational, speech and specialty therapies for adult and pediatric patients, Newman said its Therapy Services offers individual and personalized service. Newman Therapy Services strives to restore maximum function, speed recovery, prevent reoccurrence and promote the long-term health and wellness of patients.

“We are excited to offer our patients an improved therapy experience.  Our new facility affords our patients and our community as a whole improved access to our facility.  Becoming part of the main hospital campus enhances our staff’s interaction with other hospital departments and medical providers and vice versa,” said David Crotts, Director of Newman Therapy Services.

For more information about Newman Therapy Services, click HERE or call 620-342-4100.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Cammisa, 41, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after authorities said he jumped...
Man apprehended after jumping out of moving car in west Topeka
Four suspicious packages were under investigation Friday morning at a building that houses...
Tests show no hazardous materials in suspicious packages found at Topeka Regional Airport
FILE
American flags ordered to be flown half-staff in honor of U.S. troops that died in Kabul terrorist attack
Fred Morrisette outside his residence in Topeka.
Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together
Fire on 53rd St. (Aug. 27, 2021/Submitted)
Small RV, dumptruck & silo damaged in SW Shawnee Co. fire

Latest News

Elijah, 7, is awaiting a heart transplant.
Topeka boy, 7, awaits heart transplant
Elijah Diaz, 7, is awaiting a heart transplant.
“I’m gonna get a new heart soon:” 7-year-old awaits life-saving gift
FILE - (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Kansas hospitals seek traveling nurses amid COVID surge
FILE
Kansas nurses urged to renew licensing ahead of Aug. 28 deadline