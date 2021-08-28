Newman Therapy Services patients see health professionals in new location

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Therapy Services patients have begun to see their healthcare professionals in a new location.

Newman Regional Health says it has officially moved its Therapy Services, an outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy facility. On Monday, Aug. 23, patients started to be seen at the new location onsite at Newman Regional Health, 1201 W. 12th Ave., with entry through Entrance G. This is the old emergency room entrance on the southeast side of the hospital.

According to Newman, the relocation and renovation project was funded by a 2020 fundraising campaign, as well as bond funds and a grant from Emporia Community Foundation’s 79 Fund specific to the pediatric therapy gym.

“Because of the generous giving at Denim & Diamonds and support from the Emporia Community Foundation, we have been given this opportunity to expand into a larger space within Newman Regional Health,” said Garret Seacat, Chief Marketing Officer for Mathis Rehab Centers, LLC. “The partnership between Mathis Rehab Centers, LLC and Newman Regional Health continues to ensure the highest quality care, and with the new location, that care all falls under one roof.”

Newman said its Therapy Services is operated by Mathis Rehab Centers, LLC, in partnership with the health network. Offering a range of physical, occupational, speech and specialty therapies for adult and pediatric patients, Newman said its Therapy Services offers individual and personalized service. Newman Therapy Services strives to restore maximum function, speed recovery, prevent reoccurrence and promote the long-term health and wellness of patients.

“We are excited to offer our patients an improved therapy experience. Our new facility affords our patients and our community as a whole improved access to our facility. Becoming part of the main hospital campus enhances our staff’s interaction with other hospital departments and medical providers and vice versa,” said David Crotts, Director of Newman Therapy Services.

For more information about Newman Therapy Services, click HERE or call 620-342-4100.

