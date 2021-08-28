Masks required in Shawnee Co. District Court regardless of vaccination status

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks are now required to be worn in Shawnee Co. District Court, regardless of vaccination status.

The Shawnee County District Court Clerk’s Office as starting Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has required that face masks be worn in all offices and courtrooms.

According to the Clerk’s Office, an Administrative Order was also issued to authorize “order backs” no more than once every six months.

For more information about COVID-19 and the Shawnee Co. District Court, click HERE.

