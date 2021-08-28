Man shoots himself after police chase in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man is hospitalized after shooting himself following a police chase in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called Friday afternoon to a report of a domestic disturbance. Police say the man fled as officers spoke with the alleged victim.

The suspect sped south on U.S. 71, prompting a chase that ended when the suspect jumped out of the vehicle near Interstate 435. Police say the man then shot himself. He is hospitalized with police call life-threatening injuries.

Two other people who were in the car with the suspect are being questioned. Police say no officers discharged their weapons.

