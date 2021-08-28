Man accused of kidnapping for taking car with toddler in it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man suspected of stealing a car is charged with felony kidnapping because a 2-year-old girl was inside the vehicle.

The Kansas City Star reports that 38-year-old Truman Brown was arrested Friday. He also is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

Police say 2-year-old Khalecia Richards was inside a Ford Mustang stolen from a gas station around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 17. The child was found safe in Kansas City, Kansas, within a couple of hours. The car was discovered nearby.

Brown is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond.

