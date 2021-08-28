Kansas ranks among states with most student debt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been named the 19th state with the most student debt.

With average student loan debts reaching up to $37,000 per borrower, WalletHub.com, the personal-finance website, released its report on 2021′s States with the Most and Least Student Debt. To decide which states were the friendliest to student-loan debtors, the study compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across data sets like average student debt, the unemployment rate among those 25-34 and share of students with past-due loan balances.

According to the study, Kansas ranked 19th in the nation for states with the most student debt. The Sunflower State ranked 20 for student-loan indebtedness and 30 for grant and student work opportunities, accounting for its overall score of 53.40.

The study shows that Kansas is also ranked 12th in the nation for homeownership between ages 25 and 34, showing a high student debt rank and high homeownership rank.

The states with the most student debt are West Virginia, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Mississippi, North Dakota, Delaware, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The states with the least student debt are Utah, District of Columbia, California, Wyoming, New Mexico, Florida, Washington, Alaska, Colorado and Hawaii.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.