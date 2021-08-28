Advertisement

Kansas man struck and killed by semi in Missouri

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old Kansas man is dead after being struck by a semitruck on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police say the accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes. A tire blew out on a Chrysler sedan and the driver, a man from Osawatomie, Kansas, got out of the vehicle.

A semi swerved to avoid the stopped vehicle and struck the driver who was standing nearby. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The truck then overturned after driving off the shoulder. The truck driver was not hurt but a passenger was hospitalized with an injury authorities called non-life threatening.

