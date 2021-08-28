Ft. Riley, USD 475 to demolish unused school buildings

FT.RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A contract between USD 475 and Ft. Riley has been approved to demolish two elementary schools on the military base.

Leaders of Fort Riley and Geary County Schools USD 475 say they formally signed an Intergovernmental Support Agreement on Friday to partner in the demolition of unused and unnecessary school buildings on the military base.

Col. Will McKannay, U.S. Army Garrison Ft. Riley commander, was joined by Cmd. Sgt. Major Tim Speichert, Ft. Riley, Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 Superintendent, and Dr. Anwar Khoury, USD 475 Board of Education President, in order to sign the agreement.

“We are excited for this new partnership that paves the way for Fort Riley and USD 475 to share resources and services in order to accomplish much-needed work on Fort Riley,” Col Will McKannay said.

According to Ft. Riley, USD 475 operates one middle school and four elementary schools on the military base. The District has received Department of Defense grant funds to replace the old Ft. Riley Elementary School due to its aging infrastructure and overcrowding.

“I appreciate the partnership we have with Fort Riley,” Dr. Reginald Eggleston said. “Working together on projects like this demonstrates a unit of effort toward supporting our families and students. Additionally, it also demonstrates good stewardship of resources.”

In April 2021, the military base said the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation approved a matching grant for USD 475 to build an additional new elementary school on Ft. Riley in place of Jefferson Elementary School. The contract used for the demolition of the old Jefferson Elementary School will be modified to include the demolition of the old Ft. Riley Elementary School.

Dr. Anwar Khoury added, “The agreement between the district and Fort Riley demonstrates a strong partnership that serves the region.”

According to Ft. Riley, the contract resulted in an estimated cost savings of $194,000 for the government and cost avoidance for the district through the use of the Ft. Riley Construction and Debris Landfill.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.