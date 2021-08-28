Former Jayhawk Mykhailiuk signs two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk has signed a new deal to play for the Toronto Raptors.

The Athletics’ Shams Charania reports that Mykhailiuk has agreed to a two-year deal to play for the Raptors. The second season of the deal is said to be a player option, meaning the former Jayhawk guard could choose to leave after that first season.

Mykhailiuk played four seasons with the University of Kansas. He was a member of the 2017-18 squad that advanced all the way to the Final Four. The shooting guard broke the KU single season record for most three pointers made in a season with 115.

In the 2018 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Mykhailiuk in the second round with the 47th overall selection. He’s played for the Lakers, Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His previous season with the Thunder, he put up 10.3 points per game while playing 23 minutes per game across 30 games.

