Following Kabul terrorist attack, Kansas’ U.S. Senators make greater effort to aid Afghanistan evacuation

FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade...
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security during the evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.(Sgt. Jillian G. Hix | Sgt. Jillian G. Hix/U.S. Army via AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a terrorist attack committed by ISIS-K killed over 100 people and injured many more outside the Kabul airport as residents attempted to evacuate, Kansas’ two U.S. Senators are making a greater effort to aid in the evacuation effort.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he led U.S. Representatives Jimmy Panetta (D-Cal.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) to send a bipartisan, bicameral letter to President Joe Biden, which urges him to safely evacuate American citizens, Aghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk populations, including women and children, from Afghanistan.

“We urge you to provide transparency regarding how the Administration will safeguard the approximately 1,500 American citizens still remaining in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, SIV applicants, and other at-risk populations,” said the letter. “First, the U.S. military should commit to responding with overwhelming force to continued attacks on or around Hamid Karzai International Airport, any attack on American citizens attempting to evacuate, or any attempt to hold American citizens hostage. Second, the Administration must keep its commitment to our Afghan allies who risked their lives supporting the U.S. or NATO campaigns by evacuating remaining SIV applicants. Lastly, we must ensure the U.S. military is prepared and committed to holding Hamid Karzai International Airport until the mission is complete.”

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says in the wake of the terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport he is offering help to Kansans needing evacuation from Afghanistan for themselves, loved ones or colleagues.

“Our country’s priority must be repatriating Americans and evacuating those who served alongside our troops from Afghanistan as the situation in Kabul and across the country continues to deteriorate,” said Sen. Moran. “My staff and I have been providing information to the State Department in the effort to evacuate U.S. citizens, allies and those at risk of persecution. If you still know someone who is needing repatriation or evacuation assistance from Afghanistan, please contact my office immediately.”

Sen. Marshall launched his own helpline a week before for those that have a loved one or colleague that is a U.S. citizen still in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

The U.S. Department of State has also launched the Kabul Repatriation Assistance form for U.S. citizens HERE.

To request assistance from Sen. Moran’s office, email casework@moran.senate.gov or call 202-224-6521.

To request assistance from Sen. Marshall’s office, email EvacHelp@Marshall.Senate.Gov or call 785-829-9000.

To read the full letter Sen. Marshall sent to Pres. Biden, click HERE.

