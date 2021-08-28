Chiefs wrap up 2021 preseason 3-0 with 28-25 win over Vikings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs wrapped up a perfect 3-0 preseason Friday night with a 28-25 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The win marked the Chiefs’ first game at Arrowhead this season — and the first full capacity contest at the stadium in nearly two years.

Kansas City’s starters kicked off the night with back-to-back touchdowns. Mahomes and company took just five plays to get on the board, capped off by a 35-yard TD reception by Tyreek Hill.

The following possession, Mahomes found TE Blake Bell for a five-yard score.

Mahomes finished the day 8-of-9 for 117 yards with two TDs on two drives.

5 plays into the game and we already have a touchdown 😱



📺: #MINvsKC on KSHB pic.twitter.com/bMw3xweAdc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 28, 2021

BELLDOZER THE BULLY 😤



📺: #MINvsKC on KSHB pic.twitter.com/6b1Y9yUmdo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 28, 2021

Shane Buechele closed the night under center for Kansas City. A Buechele-to-Marcus Kemp score with 31 seconds left in the half gave the Chiefs a 21-3 lead at the break.

.@marcusdkemp just wanted to keep us on our toes before the half ⬇️



📺: #MINvsKC on KSHB pic.twitter.com/X1I4hPzbjo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 28, 2021

Derrick Gore scored Kansas City’s sole second half score with a 56-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs kick off the regular season Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns at home.

