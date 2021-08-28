Advertisement

Chiefs wrap up 2021 preseason 3-0 with 28-25 win over Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs wrapped up a perfect 3-0 preseason Friday night with a 28-25 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The win marked the Chiefs’ first game at Arrowhead this season — and the first full capacity contest at the stadium in nearly two years.

Kansas City’s starters kicked off the night with back-to-back touchdowns. Mahomes and company took just five plays to get on the board, capped off by a 35-yard TD reception by Tyreek Hill.

The following possession, Mahomes found TE Blake Bell for a five-yard score.

Mahomes finished the day 8-of-9 for 117 yards with two TDs on two drives.

Shane Buechele closed the night under center for Kansas City. A Buechele-to-Marcus Kemp score with 31 seconds left in the half gave the Chiefs a 21-3 lead at the break.

Derrick Gore scored Kansas City’s sole second half score with a 56-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs kick off the regular season Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns at home.

