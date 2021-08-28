Broadway stars visit and educate Topeka actors at TPAC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Performing Arts Center welcomed Broadway stars to help up-and-comers find their characters.

Topeka’s own Jeff Kready and wife Nikki Renee Daniels offered advise during special theater master classes Friday and Saturday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“It’s always great to get be back home. There’s no place I’d rather be than here at TPAC which is where I got my start when I was kid. In this room when I was in 3rd grade, I got to rehearse “A Christmas Carol” starring Gordan Jump,” said Kready.

Both are Broadway veterans after years of rehearsing in rooms like the one in TPAC.

“We both got our start in community theatre and shows like this so it’s kind of nice to come back as someone whose been able to do it professionally and shed a little light on that to the people that are working on the show,” said Daniels.

The master classes are part of programs dedicated to entertaining and educating..

Multiple Topeka actors received instruction on where to stand, how to stand, how to take the character to the new level among many more techniques to shine bright on the stage.

Daniels wants to see the actors show despite the stresses of rehearsals and being on stage, personalize the role and do it with passion.

“Just encouraging everyone to bring themselves out more in the roles, especially a show like this where the director is encouraging you and wants to get to know the people and wants to know who they are,” she said. “We’re trying to get them to bring themselves to these characters because it’ll only make their performances more true.”

TPAC performers will take the stage for “A Chorus Line” from Sept. 24-26.

Kready said it’s a show about a show -- which they know a lot about.

“It’s also a show about following your dreams, about giving up anything and everything to make that dream a reality and so I hope they can learn from the process and bring their true selves to these roles, I hope we can help them find their truth in this art,” he said.

Daniels is preparing for her role in the musical “Company” on Broadway with the rehearsals starting in October. Kready will start rehearsing in October as well but for “Annie Live” which will be on tv in December.

