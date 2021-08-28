Boy dies in drowning south of Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update as of Saturday at 4:00 p.m: The Wichita Police Department has confirmed the identity of the eight-year-old boy who drowned in a pool Friday night, as Lucas Kindrick.

Sedgwick County EMS and the City of Wichita Fire Department performed lifesaving measures but the boy was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Update: An eight-year-old boy drowned in the pool of a home in far north Wichita Friday night, police confirmed. The Wichita Police Department said emergency crews arrived to the drowning call, made about 7:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Rio Vista, and found the boy unresponsive in the pool

Wichita Police Lt. Chris Marceau said the drowning happened at a back-to-school party at which there were “quite a few children and some adults” at the home. Lt. Marceau said the boy who drowned was one of the party’s guests and did not live at the home. As of late Friday night, the investigation into the boy’s death continued.

One person is dead after drowning in a neighborhood just south of Valley Center. The emergency call came in about 7:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Rio Vista.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the nature of the call and that one person was dead, but could not confirm the age of that person. Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather information.

