Black Entrepreneur vendor fair highlights Flint Hills area businesses

Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills vendor fair
Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills vendor fair(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of National Black Business month, the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills hosted a vendor fair in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

The vendor fair offered a one-stop shop for community members to explore black-owned businesses in the Manhattan area.

A variety of vendors were on hand, from food vendors to artists to service vendors.

The vendor fair was to highlight the under-represented, under-estimated businesses in the Flint Hills.

“The purpose of our group is to be able to connect, equip and empower black-owned businesses in the Flint Hills, so that we can have a positive impact on our community.” Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills founder Sheila Ellis Glasper says.

Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills is partnered with SPARK, a non-profit to promote and grow an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Flint Hills.

