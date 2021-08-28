AE Wealth Management to pay $1.16M over actions of Arizona partner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka-based AE Wealth Management will pay more than $1 million restitution for the actions of a now-former investment advisor partner in Arizona.

AE Wealth Management agreed to a settlement with the Arizona Corporation Commission for committing investment advisory fraud. AE Wealth says it’s pleased to resolve the case, and has severed ties with the company involved.

According to an ACC news release issued Aug. 19, AE Wealth will pay $1,159,400 to 240 former clients in the Tucson area, plus a $150,000 administrative penalty.

The ACC said AE Wealth was working with the Arizona firm Smith & Cox. Regulators filed an enforcement action against Smith & Cox in March 2018 for selling military veterans’ retirement and disability benefits payments to investors.

The ACC says, when AE Wealth found out about it in September 2019, the company “deceived its clients and allowed Smith & Cox to continue to act for eight more months as the clients’ investment adviser,” rather than terminate the relationship and notify its clients.

Read the Arizona Corporation Commission’s full news release.

In a statement, AE Wealth Management President Chris Radford said AE did immediately terminate the two heads of Smith & Cox, William Andrew Smith and Christopher Cox.

“In the months that followed, AE Wealth spent extensive time evaluating and improving our processes and procedures to ensure that this kind of incident can never happen again,” Radford said.

In addition, Radford said they also allowed clients to move their assets without penalties, and refunded all advisory investment fees charged to the affected clients.

“At AE, we were founded on the principle of always doing the right thing,” Radford said. “We take these incidents very seriously. Our experience with the Arizona Corporation Commission illustrates why integrity and transparency are so crucial not only to our company’s ethics but also to our success and our clients’ prosperity.”

The ACC says a case against other respondents in the case, including Christopher Cox, William Andrew Smith and Smith & Cox, is still pending.

