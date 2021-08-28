18-year-old leads Emporia law enforcement on early-morning chase

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old led law enforcement on a chase through Emporia early Saturday morning.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Aug. 28, around 12:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in an area of W. 13th Ave., in Emporia, for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop thus starting a pursuit, which reached speeds of about 45 miles per hour before the vehicle was disabled at Oxford Dr. and Morningside Dr.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Ian Isahi Soto, 18, of Emporia was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail for felony flee and attempt to elude law enforcement, driving under the influence of alcohol and various traffic violations. Charges are pending in the Lyon Co. Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Emporia Police Department and Emporia State University Police helped with the arrest of Soto.

