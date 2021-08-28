13th annual Speedy PD honors Parkinson’s superhero

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Speedy PD Race for Parkinson’s Disease was back in full force on Saturday at the Tuttle Creek River Pond area.

The 13th annual race brought together those living with Parkinson’s disease, their families, and supporters.

Since 2019, the last time the race was held in person, several people living with Parkinson’s disease have passed away.

Most notable was Don Rasmussen, known for his superhero capes, his outgoing personality, and his dedication to the Meadowlark Parkinson’s program.

Starting this year, the 5K was renamed the Don Rasmussen Memorial 5-K.

“He truly is a legend, in helping people with Parkinson’s…accept, understand and live… with the disease.” Meadowlark Parkinson Program leader Michelle Haub says.

You can find more information about the Meadowlark Parkinson’s program here. Results of both the 10K and 5K can be found here.

