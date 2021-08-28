Advertisement

13th annual Speedy PD honors Parkinson’s superhero

SpeedyPD 5K renamed in honor of Parkinson's disease superhero, Don Rasmussen
SpeedyPD 5K renamed in honor of Parkinson's disease superhero, Don Rasmussen(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Speedy PD Race for Parkinson’s Disease was back in full force on Saturday at the Tuttle Creek River Pond area.

The 13th annual race brought together those living with Parkinson’s disease, their families, and supporters.

Since 2019, the last time the race was held in person, several people living with Parkinson’s disease have passed away.

Most notable was Don Rasmussen, known for his superhero capes, his outgoing personality, and his dedication to the Meadowlark Parkinson’s program.

Starting this year, the 5K was renamed the Don Rasmussen Memorial 5-K.

“He truly is a legend, in helping people with Parkinson’s…accept, understand and live… with the disease.” Meadowlark Parkinson Program leader Michelle Haub says.

You can find more information about the Meadowlark Parkinson’s program here. Results of both the 10K and 5K can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Cammisa, 41, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after authorities said he jumped...
Man apprehended after jumping out of moving car in west Topeka
Four suspicious packages were under investigation Friday morning at a building that houses...
Tests show no hazardous materials in suspicious packages found at Topeka Regional Airport
FILE
American flags ordered to be flown half-staff in honor of U.S. troops that died in Kabul terrorist attack
Fred Morrisette outside his residence in Topeka.
Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together
Fire on 53rd St. (Aug. 27, 2021/Submitted)
Small RV, dumptruck & silo damaged in SW Shawnee Co. fire

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates with teammate Salvador Perez after Merrifield's...
Salvador Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2
Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) shoots between Nebraska-Omaha guards Daniel Norl (13)...
Former Jayhawk Mykhailiuk signs two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors
Saturday 6PM
Saturday 6PM
Nurses urged to renew licenses before Aug. 28 deadline
Nurses urged to renew licenses before Aug. 28 deadline
18-year-old leads Emporia law enforcement on early-morning chase
18-year-old leads Emporia law enforcement on early-morning chase