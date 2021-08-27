Advertisement

TPS reports 1% of students, staff test positive for COVID-19

TPS COVID-19 Scorecard 8-26
TPS COVID-19 Scorecard 8-26(TPS)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has had 135 students and 19 staff members test positive for COVID-19.

According to the district scorecard released Thursday evening, both numbers account for about 1 percent their respective categories. The district also says those numbers include people who were positive before the school year started.

Currently, there are no cluster locations at any USD 501 school.

