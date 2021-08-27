TPS reports 1% of students, staff test positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has had 135 students and 19 staff members test positive for COVID-19.

According to the district scorecard released Thursday evening, both numbers account for about 1 percent their respective categories. The district also says those numbers include people who were positive before the school year started.

Currently, there are no cluster locations at any USD 501 school.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.