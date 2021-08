TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man Friday for making explosive devices.

Robert Ames, 64, was booked for criminal use of explosives. TPD says they were called just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of SW Lincoln. Officers found and safely secured four homemade explosives. No injuries or damage were reported.

