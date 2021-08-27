Suspicious packages investigated Friday morning at state of Kansas office at Topeka Regioinal Airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four suspicious packages were being investigated Friday at a building that houses offices for the state of Kansas at Topeka Regional Airport just south of the capital city.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. Friday at a large metal building where an office of the Kansas State Department of Agriculture is located.

The building is just north of S.E. Airport Way and Earhart Street on the east side of the airport grounds.

Officials at the scene said the packages had an unusual coating and possibly contained a suspicious substance.

The packages, which were believed to have come from the same person, also had drawings on the outside of the packages that were suspicious, officials said.

Several fire engines from the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority were on the scene, in addition to an American Medical Response ambulance, which was standing by in case it was needed.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Police Department also had a unit at the scene.

Crews from other agencies arrived around 11:30 a.m. to help determine the nature of substances found in the packages.

Everyone in the building had been evacuated as the investigation was ongoing at 11:35 a.m.

