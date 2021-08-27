Advertisement

Suspicious packages investigated Friday morning at state of Kansas office at Topeka Regioinal Airport

Forbes Field Suspicious Package
Forbes Field Suspicious Package(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four suspicious packages were being investigated Friday at a building that houses offices for the state of Kansas at Topeka Regional Airport just south of the capital city.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. Friday at a large metal building where an office of the Kansas State Department of Agriculture is located.

The building is just north of S.E. Airport Way and Earhart Street on the east side of the airport grounds.

Officials at the scene said the packages had an unusual coating and possibly contained a suspicious substance.

The packages, which were believed to have come from the same person, also had drawings on the outside of the packages that were suspicious, officials said.

Several fire engines from the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority were on the scene, in addition to an American Medical Response ambulance, which was standing by in case it was needed.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Police Department also had a unit at the scene.

Crews from other agencies arrived around 11:30 a.m. to help determine the nature of substances found in the packages.

Everyone in the building had been evacuated as the investigation was ongoing at 11:35 a.m.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topekan arrested for two separate cases of child sex crimes
Shawnee Co. Community Indicator Rating
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
FILE - Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
Missouri Senator calls for resignation of President Biden

Latest News

FILE - At least 12 U.S. troops and 60 Afghans have died.
Army claims death in Kabul terrorist attack
FILE
Kansas Supreme Court vacates aggravated domestic battery sentence, demands lower court resentence
Skye Joe Coversup
Brown Co. deputy makes early morning meth arrest
FILE
Blizzard Bash to smash into Stormont Vail Events Center in November