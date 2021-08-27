Advertisement

Supplemental Grant Applications for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Awardees

Awards Expected to Begin Going out within Two Weeks
By Jared Broyles
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Invitations for supplemental grant applications to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant  (SVOG) program are being sent out according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. SVOG supplemental awards are to be provided to those who received an initial grant and have illustrated a 70% loss when comparing 2021′s first-quarter revenues to the same in 2019, per the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Non-profits and Venues Act.

So far, approximately $9 billion has been awarded in initial SVOGs to more than 11,500 venues, providing a critical lifeline for theaters, live venue spaces, and other entertainment and cultural hubs as they recover from the pandemic, re-open in many communities across the nation and continue contributing to local economies.

As of August 23, 2021, the SBA has awarded Shuttered Venue Operators Grants to 99 organizations in Kansas for a total of $48,540,151.

“The SBA has awarded approximately $9 billion in crucial relief to approximately 11,500 performing arts venues and other related businesses so they can continue to anchor our neighborhoods and define our communities. We know many of these businesses still need assistance to fully recover from the unanticipated expenses and debt caused by the pandemic,” SBA Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program Director Matthew Stevens said. “These supplemental grants will go to the hardest-hit Shuttered Venue Operators Grant awardees to ensure they can get back on their feet and get back to the business of driving our nation’s economy.”

Supplemental award applicants can choose to apply for any amount up to 50% of their original SVOG amount, with a $10 million cap of the initial and supplemental awards combined, according to the law. The supplemental awards also allow SVOG recipients to extend the time to use their grant funds for expenses accrued through June 30, 2022 and lengthen their budget period to 18 months from the initial grant’s disbursement date. SVOG is one of the many programs that the SBA has facilitated during the pandemic that has provided more than $1 trillion in relief for America’s communities.

Entities that have already applied for the SVOG should refer to SBA’s Post-Application Guidance for SVOG guide.

For additional information on SBA’s Economic Relief programs, visit COVID-19 relief options. Applicants can find a local resource partner via a zip code search at  http://www.sba.gov/local-assistance.

