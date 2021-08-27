Riley Co. Grade School teacher celebrates 40th first day of school, as a teacher, in style

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley County Grade School teacher celebrated her 40th first day of school as a teacher on Thursday and Academy Sports and Outdoors in Manhattan helped her do it in style!!

Store director, Rodney Hollerich, contacted Riley County alumnus, Jordy Nelson for help choosing a deserving teacher to receive more than $2,000 worth of outdoor accessories.

Nelson chose his first grade teacher, Mrs. Janeil Sullivan -- she says she continued to support him and other students long after they’ve left her class.

They surprised Sullivan during afternoon recess on Thursday.

“She’s my first-grade teacher and she’s done above and beyond that of obviously teaching me first grade stuff but then following me through the years.” former Riley County Grade School student, Jordy Nelson says.

“I so appreciate the teachers and the administration here, because it’s all a big family, everybody works together, and I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.” Riley County Grade School 1st grade teacher, Janeil Sullivan says.

After the presentation Academy Sports delivered the goodies to Sullivan’s home.

