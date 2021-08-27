RCPD phone number being used in attempted scam

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department phone number is being used in an attempted scam.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that someone has been “spoofing” its phone number to call area residents.

RCPD said it has been made aware that residents are getting calls from a number appearing to be the Department’s phone number, 785-537-2112. In some cases, the caller leaves a message that requests a callback.

RCPD assured residents that these “spoofed” calls are fraudulent.

The Department reminded residents to never provide any personal or financial information over the phone.

