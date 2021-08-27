Over 300 tennis players drawn to Kossover for regional tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tennis players are serving up a full weekend of action in the Capital City.

300 players were at Kossover Tennis Center for the US Tennis Association’s Missouri Valley Sectional. The event draws competitors from Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska in four 40-and-older divisions. Players say tennis is the perfect sport to stay active and social as you get older.

“It’s a life sport,” competitor Ed Boehle said. “Met my wife playing tennis. You don’t need a whole lot of people to go out and get four people go out and play mixed doubles and go out having dinner and drink afterwards.”

“A huge thank you to the Topeka tennis Association,” Sectional Coordinator Alyssa Stelmach said. “They came out days ahead of time. They set a pop-up tents for the players to get some shade reprieve. They have been great host of the facility as well.”

The tournament runs through Sunday. Winners earn a trip to the USTA Nationals.

