Over 100 arrested, 47 rescued during inter-state human trafficking bust

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt holds a press conference on Friday to give an update on...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt holds a press conference on Friday to give an update on Operation United Front, a multi-state effort to combat human trafficking.(Missouri Attorney General's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Over 100 arrests were made and nearly 50 victims were saved in an inter-state human trafficking operation based out of Missouri.

According to reports from KCTV5, 102 arrests were made and 47 victims were rescued after a 12-state human trafficking operation.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were the main communications coordinating the operations in “Operation United Front.” The multi-state human trafficking operations used sting operations through buyers and victims.

According to the report, 102 arrests were made and medical services were given to 41 victims that were rescued.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said two children victims were rescued in Kentucky.

According to AG Schmitt, the Missouri portion of the operation took place at a business in Kansas City. The investigation resulted in two arrests and 11 victims being provided medical care.

A breakdown of the arrests made and victims rescued is as follows:

  • Missouri: 2 arrests made, 4 victims rescued
  • Illinois: 3 arrests made, 1 victim rescued
  • Iowa: 11 arrests made, a large amount of currency seized
  • Kentucky: 46 arrests made, 21 victims rescued, 2 minor victims rescued
  • Minnesota: 3 arrests made, 8 victims rescued
  • Nebraska: 7 arrests made
  • North Dakota: 3 arrests made, 6 victims rescued
  • Oklahoma: 7 arrests made, 1 victim rescued
  • Tennessee: 4 arrests made
  • Texas: 2 arrests made, 4 victims rescued
  • Wisconsin: 5 arrests made
  • South Dakota: 9 arrests made in operation at Sturgis

