One in custody after jumping out of moving car in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was in custody early Friday after jumping out of a moving car that was being sought by police in west Topeka.

Police officials said an officer noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. near S.W. 17th and Fairlawn Road.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, which slowed down as it traveled north on Fairlawn.

Police said the driver of the vehicle then jumped out of the car while it was still moving and fled on foot.

That individual was apprehended a short time later, around 4:15 a.m., near S.W. 6th and Fairlawn.

Meanwhile, the unattended car continued to travel north in the southbound lane of Fairlawn before it came to a stop without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

