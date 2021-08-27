New online dashboard tracks vaccines among healthcare workers in long-term care facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online dashboard will make it easier for the public to track vaccination rates among healthcare personnel in the state’s long-term care facilities (LTCFS), according to a news release from Governor Laura Kelly’s office. It was created through a collaboration between the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE).

The agencies are anticipating a federal regulation requiring staff vaccinations within the nation’s more than 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-participating nursing homes.

The potential emergency federal requirement is being developed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the KDAD’s news release, the new requirement is a ”key component of protecting the health and safety of nursing home residents and staff by ensuring that all nursing home staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations.”

The state’s newly launched dashboard provides a view of the healthcare personnel vaccination rates for Kansas’s federally licensed LTCFs.

“The importance of vaccinations for individuals who work with the older population so profoundly impacted by COVID-19 can’t be overstated as the decision to get vaccinated can not only protect their health, but the health of their colleagues, patients and their families, and the communities they serve,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “The dashboard provides Kansas an important local tool to share CMS vaccination data among healthcare workers in this setting with the public.”

Most recent data shows that 86.7% of current residents and 59.1% of current staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at Kansas facilities. Bright Place North in Topeka is one of the state’s very few facilities to boast 100% of staff have been fully vaccinated.

“We know that vaccinations are the most effective way to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19,” said Lee Norman, M.D., KDHE Secretary. “This dashboard helps to highlight CMS facilities in the state as they work to vaccinate their employees to protect the important population they serve.””

The Kansas dashboard will be updated by KDHE Fridays by 12:30 p.m. It includes both a map view and a table view.

