Advertisement

Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash after fleeing from officers in Wichita

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured late Thursday when he crashed his bike while fleeing...
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured late Thursday when he crashed his bike while fleeing from officers in southeast Wichita, authorities said.(KXII-TV)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was seriously injured late Thursday when he crashed his bike while fleeing from officers in southeast Wichita, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday at 6300 E. Pawnee St. in Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash, a motorcycle rider was traveling west on Pawnee attempting to elude law enforcement officers.

The patrol’s online crash log said the trooper had lost sight of the 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle and was no longer in pursuit at the time of the crash.

The report stated the motorcycle’s rider failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway west of Woodlawn, left the roadway and came to rest against a fence.

The motorcycle’s rider, Brett S. Dull, 29, of Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Dull wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
Shawnee Co. Community Indicator Rating
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
Jason Duane Bulger, 40, of Topeka was arrested by Topeka Police in connection with a Monday...
Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital

Latest News

K-State Polytechnic rebrands to Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus
A student was transported to a hospital Thursday afternoon after being found unresponsive on...
Atchison High School student taken to hospital after being found unresponsive on track
FILE
Kansas ranks 5th worst state for women’s equality
500 Ft. Riley troops to deploy to U.S. bases to assist with Afghanistan evacuation
500 Ft. Riley troops to deploy to U.S. bases to assist with Afghanistan evacuation