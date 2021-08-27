Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash after fleeing from officers in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was seriously injured late Thursday when he crashed his bike while fleeing from officers in southeast Wichita, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday at 6300 E. Pawnee St. in Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash, a motorcycle rider was traveling west on Pawnee attempting to elude law enforcement officers.

The patrol’s online crash log said the trooper had lost sight of the 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle and was no longer in pursuit at the time of the crash.

The report stated the motorcycle’s rider failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway west of Woodlawn, left the roadway and came to rest against a fence.

The motorcycle’s rider, Brett S. Dull, 29, of Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Dull wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.