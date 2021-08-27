Man serving time arrested for homicide of another inmate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend man is in custody for killing another man while serving time at the Barton County Jail.

On Aug. 26, at 4 p.m., The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested 27-year-old, Jose Guadalupe Villegas, for second-degree murder of 46-year-old Scott E. Deines, also from Great Bend.

The incident occurred on July 22nd, when a physical altercation between Villegas and Deines took place. The investigation shows that Deines was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, July 25, just before 11 a.m., three days after their altercation.

Deines was pronounced dead at the scene, with an autopsy later revealing blunt force trauma as his cause of death.

Deines was booked for failure to appear and possession of opiates on July 16, while Villegas serving out his remaining community corrections sentence at the Jail, since June 30.

