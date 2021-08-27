Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run of Wichita music promoter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The driver of an SUV in a fatal hit-and-run accident Wednesday has been arrested.

Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license, failure to yield, and failure to stop at a fatality accident.

Police said the driver of an SUV crashed into a motorcycle at 47th Street South and South Hydraulic Avenue – killing the rider of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was identified as Kenneth “Kenny” Ballinger, a Wichita music promoter and owner of two venues in town, Barleycorns and the Elbow Room.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his wife Dariah and son Harlan.

