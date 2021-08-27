Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run of Wichita music promoter

Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license,...
Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license, failure to yield, and failure to stop at a fatality accident.(KWCH 12/Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The driver of an SUV in a fatal hit-and-run accident Wednesday has been arrested.

Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license, failure to yield, and failure to stop at a fatality accident.

Police said the driver of an SUV crashed into a motorcycle at 47th Street South and South Hydraulic Avenue – killing the rider of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was identified as Kenneth “Kenny” Ballinger, a Wichita music promoter and owner of two venues in town, Barleycorns and the Elbow Room.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his wife Dariah and son Harlan.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
Shawnee Co. Community Indicator Rating
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
Jason Duane Bulger, 40, of Topeka was arrested by Topeka Police in connection with a Monday...
Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital

Latest News

K-State Polytechnic rebrands to Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured late Thursday when he crashed his bike while fleeing...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash after fleeing from officers in Wichita
A student was transported to a hospital Thursday afternoon after being found unresponsive on...
Atchison High School student taken to hospital after being found unresponsive on track
FILE
Kansas ranks 5th worst state for women’s equality
500 Ft. Riley troops to deploy to U.S. bases to assist with Afghanistan evacuation
500 Ft. Riley troops to deploy to U.S. bases to assist with Afghanistan evacuation