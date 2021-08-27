Advertisement

Man apprehended after jumping out of moving car in west Topeka

Topeka police officer gets into unattended car while it is moving to bring it to a stop
Vincent Cammisa, 41, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after authorities said he jumped...
Vincent Cammisa, 41, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after authorities said he jumped from a moving car while fleeing from officers early Friday near S.W. 7th and Fairlawn.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was apprehended early Friday after jumping out of a moving car that earlier had sped away from police in west Topeka, authorities said.

The incident began around when an officer noticed a car traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. near S.W. 17th and Fairlawn Road.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle but it sped away as it traveled north on Fairlawn.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said “officers did not pursue” the vehicle.

Munoz said officers located the unattended car as it was rolling down the street when they crested a hill farther north on S.W. Fairlawn a short time later.

An officer was able to jump in the car as it was rolling and bring it to a stop it before it caused any damage, Munoz said.

Meanwhile, police searched the area of S.W. 7th and Fairlawn for the person who had jumped out of the car.

Officers found the man, identified as Vincent Thomas Cammisa, 41, around 4:15 a.m. behind Landon Middle School, 731 S.W. Fairlawn.

Cammisa was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 4:45 a.m. Friday in connection with interference or obstruction of justice; speeding; and abandoning a vehicle on a public road.

No bond had been set for Cammisa as of 8:35 a.m. Friday.

One person was in custody after jumping out of a moving car early Friday in west Topeka,...
One person was in custody after jumping out of a moving car early Friday in west Topeka, authorities said. A Topeka police officer got into the unattended moving car and brought it to a stop near S.W. 6th and Fairlawn.(Phil Anderson)

The abandoned car was moved to a location at the Amoco gas station at S.W. 6th and Fairlawn, where a tow truck removed it around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Police officers with flashlights continued to search the area near Landon Middle School after 5 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topekan arrested for two separate cases of child sex crimes
Shawnee Co. Community Indicator Rating
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
Jason Duane Bulger, 40, of Topeka was arrested by Topeka Police in connection with a Monday...
Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital

Latest News

FILE
American flags ordered to be flown half-staff in honor of U.S. troops that died in Kabul terrorist attack
FILE
Topeka Metro named a bicycle friendly business
FILE
KDOT receives grant to install more efficient power units on trains
TPS reports 1% of students, staff test positive for COVID-19
TPS reports 1% of students, staff test positive for COVID-19
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz, right, congratulates tate fullback Winston Dimel...
Locals win K-State Football Gameday Drawing from Kansas Lottery