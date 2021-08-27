Man apprehended after jumping out of moving car in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was apprehended early Friday after jumping out of a moving car that earlier had sped away from police in west Topeka, authorities said.

The incident began around when an officer noticed a car traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. near S.W. 17th and Fairlawn Road.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle but it sped away as it traveled north on Fairlawn.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said “officers did not pursue” the vehicle.

Munoz said officers located the unattended car as it was rolling down the street when they crested a hill farther north on S.W. Fairlawn a short time later.

An officer was able to jump in the car as it was rolling and bring it to a stop it before it caused any damage, Munoz said.

Meanwhile, police searched the area of S.W. 7th and Fairlawn for the person who had jumped out of the car.

Officers found the man, identified as Vincent Thomas Cammisa, 41, around 4:15 a.m. behind Landon Middle School, 731 S.W. Fairlawn.

Cammisa was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 4:45 a.m. Friday in connection with interference or obstruction of justice; speeding; and abandoning a vehicle on a public road.

No bond had been set for Cammisa as of 8:35 a.m. Friday.

The abandoned car was moved to a location at the Amoco gas station at S.W. 6th and Fairlawn, where a tow truck removed it around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Police officers with flashlights continued to search the area near Landon Middle School after 5 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

