Man accused of leaving daughter’s body after he killed her to head to trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man accused of leaving his for dead for about 10 days after he allegedly killed her will head to trial.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Jeffrey James Exon has been bound over for trial in Shawnee Co. District Court.

According to DA Kagay, Exon was charged for the death of his own daughter. On Jan. 5, 2021, law enforcement officials were called to 3501 SW 10th St. around 10 a.m. with reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, Topeka Police Department officers and first responders found Exon’s 2-year-old daughter unresponsive, cold to the touch and with an appearance that she had been dead for several days.

Exon was charged with first-degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony; second-degree murder; aggravated endangering a child and failure to report the death of a child. All crimes are alleged to have happened between Dec. 26, 2020, when the child was last seen alive, and Jan. 5, 2021, when law enforcement was called.

The case came before the Court on June 17 for a preliminary hearing. Kagay said the court heard evidence that day and was continued for additional testimony to be presented. On Thursday, Aug. 26, the court heard the remainder of that evidence.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Kagay said the court found probable cause that Exon committed all of the charged offenses and the case may proceed to trial. Exon remains in custody on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for an arraignment on Sept. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case. Anyone with information about the incident should call law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.