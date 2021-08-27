Locals win K-State Football Gameday Drawing from Kansas Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two locals will head to Manhattan to watch the K-State Wildcats play football against Baylor after winning a promotion from the Kansas Lottery.
Kansas Lottery says 30 players will really be able to show off their Wildcat pride after winning the K-State Football Gameday Experience second-chance drawing. It said 10 winners and a guest will attend one of three home games throughout the season.
According to Kansas Lottery, the prize package is valued at $2,347 and includes a pair of suite tickets, a parking pass, a fully catered meal and beverages and two game programs. The winners are as follows:
- Oct. 2 game against the University of Oklahoma:
- Stephanie Whittington of Hays
- Lan Phu of Wichita
- Patty Nelson of Overland Park
- Vernon Coleman II of Wichita
- Rick Stowell of Hutchinson
- Paul Gower of Phillipsburg
- Jan Dirks of Garden City
- Krystal Paper of Hillsboro
- Tracy Fairbank of Garden City
- Shauna Herman of Great Bend
- Oct. 30 game against Texas Christian University:
- Daniel McClelland of Winfield
- Kristopher Knollenberg of Douglass
- Candice Rochon of Lenexa
- Victoria Radovich of Wichita
- Catherine Huber of Great Bend
- Joseph Shaw of Maize
- Patti Erickson of Overland Park
- Chad Saffle of Wichita
- Jeff Dietz of Newton
- Cordelia Holbert of Overland Park
- Nov. 20 game against Baylor University:
- Patrick Gordon of Hartford
- Tanveer Khalid of De Soto
- Melissa Spitzer of Junction City
- Jimmy Conn of Concordia
- Dylan King of Derby
- Albert Oyerly of Topeka
- James Ingram of Salina
- Pam Blackburn of Louisburg
- John Hughes of Fall River
- Gustavo Villalobos of Kansas City
Kansas Lottery said players entered the promotion by redeeming 334 PlayOn points, which are earned by submitting winning and non-winning tickets into the program, from July 4 to Aug. 23. There were a total of 16,848 entries in the K-State Football Gameday Experience.
