Locals win K-State Football Gameday Drawing from Kansas Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two locals will head to Manhattan to watch the K-State Wildcats play football against Baylor after winning a promotion from the Kansas Lottery.

Kansas Lottery says 30 players will really be able to show off their Wildcat pride after winning the K-State Football Gameday Experience second-chance drawing. It said 10 winners and a guest will attend one of three home games throughout the season.

According to Kansas Lottery, the prize package is valued at $2,347 and includes a pair of suite tickets, a parking pass, a fully catered meal and beverages and two game programs. The winners are as follows:

Oct. 2 game against the University of Oklahoma: Stephanie Whittington of Hays Lan Phu of Wichita Patty Nelson of Overland Park Vernon Coleman II of Wichita Rick Stowell of Hutchinson Paul Gower of Phillipsburg Jan Dirks of Garden City Krystal Paper of Hillsboro Tracy Fairbank of Garden City Shauna Herman of Great Bend

Oct. 30 game against Texas Christian University: Daniel McClelland of Winfield Kristopher Knollenberg of Douglass Candice Rochon of Lenexa Victoria Radovich of Wichita Catherine Huber of Great Bend Joseph Shaw of Maize Patti Erickson of Overland Park Chad Saffle of Wichita Jeff Dietz of Newton Cordelia Holbert of Overland Park

Nov. 20 game against Baylor University: Patrick Gordon of Hartford Tanveer Khalid of De Soto Melissa Spitzer of Junction City Jimmy Conn of Concordia Dylan King of Derby Albert Oyerly of Topeka James Ingram of Salina Pam Blackburn of Louisburg John Hughes of Fall River Gustavo Villalobos of Kansas City



Kansas Lottery said players entered the promotion by redeeming 334 PlayOn points, which are earned by submitting winning and non-winning tickets into the program, from July 4 to Aug. 23. There were a total of 16,848 entries in the K-State Football Gameday Experience.

