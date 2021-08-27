KDOT receives grant to install more efficient power units on trains

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $127,000 in grant funds has been awarded to KDOT to install more efficient power units on seven Cimarron Valley Railroad trains.

In cooperation with the Cimarron Valley Railroad, the Kansas Department of Transportation says it has been awarded a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for auxiliary power units on the CVR’s seven locomotives. The Diesel Reduction Fuel Act grant awarded $127,536 and CVR has contributed $191,305 in matching funds.

“KDOT looks forward to partnering with the Cimarron Valley Railroad so these federal funds have a positive impact on commerce while keeping Kansas skies clear and clean,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz.

According to KDOT, the auxiliary power units on the trains will reduce idling hours, which has various benefits:

Reduction of pollutants and fine particulate matters along the rail freight transportation corridor

Diesel fuel savings

Improved railroad operating efficiencies

Enhanced ambient air quality to the communities along the rail line

“This is the first EPA grant KDOT has received for modifying rail locomotives,” said KDOT Freight Manager John Maddox. “We look forward to working with the Cimarron Valley Railroad and the EPA to improve air quality along the rail line and operating efficiencies for the railroad.”

KDOT said it will work together with CVR to coordinate activities. Installation of the units will begin in October and will take about 90 days, which will allow the unit to be operated for the life of the train. CVR is located primarily in southwest Kansas and operates over 186 miles of railroad extending into Oklahoma and Colorado. The railroad interchanges with the BNSF railway in Dodge City. CVR is owned by Jaguar Transport Holdings, LLC, based out of Joplin, Mo.

“The Cimarron Valley Railroad appreciates the opportunity to build on our long-term partnership with KDOT through this innovative and groundbreaking grant award by EPA under the DERA program,” said Bruce Carswell, Senior Vice President. “We are excited to be able to reduce the emissions footprint of CVR’s locomotives, which will benefit our neighboring communities in southwest Kansas.”

According to KDOT, the project is part of the EPA’s strategic plan for a cleaner and healthier environment.

