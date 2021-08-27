Advertisement

KDHE removes Louisiana from COVID-19 travel quarantine list

FILE - Airplane flight
FILE - Airplane flight(Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Louisiana has officially been removed from the KDHE COVID-19 travel quarantine list leaving only other countries left.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has removed the state of Louisiana and the countries of Figi and Isle of Man from its COVID-19 travel quarantine list and added the countries of French Polynesia, Georgia and Guadeloupe.

According to the KDHE, a comprehensive list of those that should quarantine upon arrival in Kansas is as follows:

  • Traveled on or after July 29 to Martinique.
  • Traveled on or after Aug. 27 to French Polynesia, Georgia or Guadeloupe
  • Traveled between Aug. 13 to Aug. 27 to Louisiana.
  • Traveled between July 29 and Aug. 27 to Isle of Man.
  • Traveled between July 15 and Aug. 27 to Fiji.
  • Attendance at any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
  • Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The quarantine period is seven days with a negative COVID-19 test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on day 8 and day 11, respectively. Those that are vaccinated are not required to quarantine if they do not develop any symptoms of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topekan arrested for two separate cases of child sex crimes
Shawnee Co. Community Indicator Rating
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
Jason Duane Bulger, 40, of Topeka was arrested by Topeka Police in connection with a Monday...
Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital

Latest News

Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman survives COVID-19 in hospital, finds husband dead
Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas
Geary Community Hospital leaders will talk about a possible mandatory employee COVID-19 vaccination
Elijah, 7, is awaiting a heart transplant.
Topeka boy, 7, awaits heart transplant
Elijah Diaz, 7, is awaiting a heart transplant.
“I’m gonna get a new heart soon:” 7-year-old awaits life-saving gift