KDHE removes Louisiana from COVID-19 travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Louisiana has officially been removed from the KDHE COVID-19 travel quarantine list leaving only other countries left.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has removed the state of Louisiana and the countries of Figi and Isle of Man from its COVID-19 travel quarantine list and added the countries of French Polynesia, Georgia and Guadeloupe.

According to the KDHE, a comprehensive list of those that should quarantine upon arrival in Kansas is as follows:

Traveled on or after July 29 to Martinique.

Traveled on or after Aug. 27 to French Polynesia, Georgia or Guadeloupe

Traveled between Aug. 13 to Aug. 27 to Louisiana.

Traveled between July 29 and Aug. 27 to Isle of Man.

Traveled between July 15 and Aug. 27 to Fiji.

Attendance at any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The quarantine period is seven days with a negative COVID-19 test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on day 8 and day 11, respectively. Those that are vaccinated are not required to quarantine if they do not develop any symptoms of the virus.

