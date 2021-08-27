Kansas Supreme Court vacates aggravated domestic battery sentence, demands lower court resentence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has vacated an aggravated domestic battery sentence and remanded it to a lower court for resentencing.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,237: State of Kansas v. David Clayton Montgomery, it affirmed the Court of Appeals decision to vacate Montgomery’s sentence and remanded the case back to the Johnson Co. District Court for resentencing.

The Court unanimously held the sentencing court made a mistake when it departed from the presumptive sentence set out by the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines Act due to wrongfully relying on a nonstatutory mitigation factor by improperly considering the dissimilar character of his current domestic violence offense and his past nonviolent offenses.

Montgomery pled guilty to aggravated domestic battery after it was alleged that he strangled his girlfriend on May 27, 2019, and admittedly violated a no-contact order.

Justice Caleb Stegall, writing for the Court, said he examined the Guidelines’ purposes and design, which include accounting for crime seriousness and criminal history while promoting public safety, reducing sentence disparities and establishing proportional and easily understood presumptive sentences.

According to the Court, the purpose-based rationale led the court to conclude the Guidelines already correctly accounted for past convictions and found that differences in past convictions alone cannot constitute a mitigating factor supporting a departure sentence.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.