A Kansas State University student is trying to help her family out of Afghanistan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fatima Jaghoori fears her family in Afghanistan is in jeopardy, her cousins and uncles are trying to get out, one of them is a musician.

“He tells me the Taliban do not like music, they are going inside of houses and pulling out musicians and musicians are burning their instruments and artists are having to burn their paintings because they are terrified of what is going to come,” she said.

Fatima understands the fear, her family already is among the Taliban’s victims.

“My father was killed by the Taliban while they were uprising to become what they are now because that is when they started to take hostages and my father was not about that,” Jaghoori said.

Besides her family, she’s also worried about girls in the country.

“I’m trying to like at least do some part to bring some of the girls away from some of the possible sex slavery they are going to get pushed into and the arranged marriages they are going to get pushed into like parents are terrified. They are literally like “okay, here you can have my daughter, we are just going to arrange this marriage right now before my daughter gets picked up by the Taliban,” she said.

Fatima says the attack outside Kabul’s airport Thursday hit close to home, she and her husband both served in the Army. He was killed on a deployment to Afghanistan.

“My heart breaks for the service members that died yesterday I know that working with the guys that are on the ground right now. I know our marine guys were out there, outside the gate and they were helping people, they were helping my people, they were helping my people get to safety for the services for the allied services,” she said.

Fatima is 32-years old and came to the united states in 1999. Jaghoori says, Senator. Jerry Moran’s office has been assisting her through the process of getting her family to the U.S. but, unfortunately, time is not on their side.

