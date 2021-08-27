Kansas Representative calls on Congress to return to Washington amid Afghanistan crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ second district Congressman has called on the members of Congress to return to Washington as the nation handles the crisis in Afghanistan.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (Kan.-02) said he has called on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to reconvene Congress.

“[Thursday] was the deadliest attack on American troops in Afghanistan since 2011 and an absolute catastrophe,” said Rep. LaTurner. “We must prohibit the August 31st withdrawal of our brave military personnel until all Americans and our allies are safely out of Afghanistan. I call on Speaker Pelosi to bring Congress back immediately to be briefed on the horrific scenes unfolding in Afghanistan.”

LaTurner noted that it is Congress’ job to protect Americans, no excuses.

On Thursday, LaTurner blamed the Biden Administration’s “lack of planning and complete mismanagement” for the terrorist attack that killed at least 13 service members and well over 100 Afghans.

