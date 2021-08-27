Advertisement

Kansas ranks 5th worst state for women’s equality

FILE
FILE(WIS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked as the 5th worst state for women’s equality, according to a recent report.

With Women’s Equality Day having passed on Thursday, Aug. 26, WalletHub.com said the U.S. ranked as only the 30th best country for gender equality. It said it broke this down further in its report 2021′s Best and Worst States for Women’s Equality. To find which states women receive the most equal treatment in, the personal-finance website compared the 50 states across metrics including the gap between female and male executives and disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

According to the study, Kansas ranked as the 5th worst state for women’s equality. It ranked 27th for workplace environment, 47th for Education and Health and 32nd for Political Empowerment, accounting for an overall score of 46.77. Further, Kansas ranked 39th in Earnings, 32nd in Executive Positions, 37th in Work Hours, 26th in Minimum Wage Workers and 32nd in Political Representation.

Source: WalletHub

The study also showed that the best state for women’s equality is Nevada, with a Workplace Environment rank of 3, an Education and Health rank of 9 and a Political Empowerment rank of 1. The worst state is Utah, with a Workplace Environment rank of 44, an Education and Health rank of 50 and a Political Empowerment rank of 49.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
Shawnee Co. Community Indicator Rating
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
Jason Duane Bulger, 40, of Topeka was arrested by Topeka Police in connection with a Monday...
Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital

Latest News

K-State Polytechnic rebrands to Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured late Thursday when he crashed his bike while fleeing...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash after fleeing from officers in Wichita
A student was transported to a hospital Thursday afternoon after being found unresponsive on...
Atchison High School student taken to hospital after being found unresponsive on track
500 Ft. Riley troops to deploy to U.S. bases to assist with Afghanistan evacuation
500 Ft. Riley troops to deploy to U.S. bases to assist with Afghanistan evacuation