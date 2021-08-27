Kansas ranks 5th worst state for women’s equality

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked as the 5th worst state for women’s equality, according to a recent report.

With Women’s Equality Day having passed on Thursday, Aug. 26, WalletHub.com said the U.S. ranked as only the 30th best country for gender equality. It said it broke this down further in its report 2021′s Best and Worst States for Women’s Equality. To find which states women receive the most equal treatment in, the personal-finance website compared the 50 states across metrics including the gap between female and male executives and disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

According to the study, Kansas ranked as the 5th worst state for women’s equality. It ranked 27th for workplace environment, 47th for Education and Health and 32nd for Political Empowerment, accounting for an overall score of 46.77. Further, Kansas ranked 39th in Earnings, 32nd in Executive Positions, 37th in Work Hours, 26th in Minimum Wage Workers and 32nd in Political Representation.

The study also showed that the best state for women’s equality is Nevada, with a Workplace Environment rank of 3, an Education and Health rank of 9 and a Political Empowerment rank of 1. The worst state is Utah, with a Workplace Environment rank of 44, an Education and Health rank of 50 and a Political Empowerment rank of 49.

