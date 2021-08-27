Kansas Lottery winner? Make an appointment.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Lottery is moving to in-person claims by appointment only. The decision is in conjunction with the Governor’s recent decision to direct state agencies to resume remote work operations where possible.

Friday the Kansas Lottery announced it will be moving back to appointments for in-person claims for prizes $600 or more. Appointments will begin Tuesday, September 7, and last until at least October 4, 2021. Prizes of $599 or less can be claimed at many Lottery retailers or through the mail.

To claim a prize in person, players must bring a valid photo ID and the winning ticket signed by the person claiming the prize. Prizes $600 to $5,000 are typically paid the same day, whereas prizes of $5,001 or larger have a seven- to 10-day processing time. Winners of $5,001 or more may choose direct deposit, and must bring bank documentation, like a voided check, with them to their appointment. Otherwise, the prize will be delivered through certified mail.

Appointments will occur every 30 minutes, Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time, to maintain separation of players. To make an appointment to claim a prize in person, call 785-296-5700 during business hours or email claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and the preferred day and time for an appointment. If a player is more than 15 minutes late for the appointment, the appointment may need to be rescheduled. All visitors must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, to enter the building.

Prize claimants should call 785-296-5736 from the Lottery parking lot when they have arrived. Lottery employees will either ask visitors to come to the west entrance or wait in their vehicle until staff are ready.

