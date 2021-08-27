Kansas High Court rules man convicted of sexual battery in municipal court must register as sex offender

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas High Court has ruled that a Shawnee man convicted of sexual battery in municipal court is required under Kansas law to register as a sex offender.

In the case Appeal No. 121,328: City of Shawnee v. Asnake H. Adem, Adem was convicted in Shawnee Municipal Court for sexual battery and as required by the Shawnee Municipal Code and Kansas Offender Registration Act, was made to register as a sex offender.

Under the Kansas Offender Registration Act, the Supreme Court said registration is required for specific offenses defined by state statute and for comparable offenses, such as sexual battery.

In a decision written by Justice Dan Biles, the Supreme Court said it ruled the municipal sexual battery conviction triggered the registration requirement and the Shawnee ordinance is identical to the statute. Justices Melissa Standridge and Eric Rosen dissented and argued that the Legislature did not mean for the Act to apply to municipal prosecutions.

