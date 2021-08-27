Kansas High Court orders district court to reopen Mario Chalmers child support case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After finding that a district court did, in fact, have jurisdiction over a child support case of former KU basketball player Mario Chalmers, the Kansas Supreme Court has ordered that the case be reopened.

According to the Kansas Supreme Court, in the matter of Appeal No. 121,108: Almario V. Chalmers v. Brittany Burrough, a Florida court ordered former KU basketball superstar Mario Chalmers to pay support for his child. When he later asked to modify the amount of the order, he tried to register the order in a Kansas district court where the child was living, pursuant to the Uniform Interstate Family Support Act.

The Sedgwick Co. District Court temporarily modified the order.

The Court said Burroughs moved to set the modification aside and Chalmers realized he had failed to include a copy of the Florida order with the registration materials pursuant to legal requirements and moved the court to allow him to add the Flordia order to the record.

Burroughs then moved to vacate the temporary order and dismiss the case. She argued that Chalmers’ failure to include the Florida order meant the district court never had jurisdiction over the case.

The District Court agreed with Burroughs, vacated the temporary modification and dismissed the case.

The Supreme Court said a majority of a Court of Appeals panel affirmed the order, holding the failure to substantially comply with the requirements of the UIFSA meant the district court never had jurisdiction over the matter.

In a decision written by Justice Eric Rosen, the Supreme Court said it reversed the Court of Appeals decision. It held the registration requirements in the UIFSA are not prerequisites to a district court’s subject matter jurisdiction over an out-of-state support order.

The Supreme Court said it remanded the case to the district court so it may proceed with the case and consider Chalmers’ motion to add to the record and Burrough’s motion to set aside the modification.

