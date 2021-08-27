K-State partners with Boot Hill Distillery to introduce Wabash Reserve

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Athletics has partnered with an alumni-owned Kansas distillery to create its own Bourbon.

Kansas State University Athletics says it has partnered with Boot Hill Distillery to launch Wabash Reserve, K-State’s officially licensed whiskey, which will be available starting Sept. 1.

According to K-State, Wabash Reserve is distilled by K-State alumni at Boot Hill Distillery in Dodge City. The bourbon is crafted from grain grown on the Distillery’s farm and is an agricultural link to 1863 when the University was founded as the nation’s first land grant university.

“We are thrilled to work with fellow K-Stater Hayes Kelman (Owner/CEO) and his entire Boot Hill Distillery staff on this unique and exciting project, which we know will be popular with our fans,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “There are very few universities with officially branded whiskey partnerships, and we are appreciative of the work of our staff, our partners at Learfield, Affinity licensing, the great people at Boot Hill and all of the statewide businesses who will carry this premium beverage.”

Wabash Reserve is a good way to celebrate the Wildcats and the legacy of K-State. Each bottle purchased helps support the University and an alumni-owned Kansas company.

Wabash Reserve is a high-wheat Kansas Bourbon that will have a post-still mash bill of 55% corn, 35% wheat and 10% unmalted barley. The 2-year-old 90 proof bottle includes notes of leather, dried fruit and allspice on the nose and roasted sweet corn, orange peel and caramel on the palate.

“Our goal with this project is to bring people together,” Kelman said. “Whiskey brings people together and K-State is a place that brings people together, so what better way to do this than for all K-Staters to be able to gather and enjoy a high-quality glass of whiskey.”

K-State fans should visit their local liquor stores throughout Kansas starting Sept. 1 to find Wabash Reserve. The product is distributed by Standard Beverage and will also be available in restaurants and bars across Kansas.

