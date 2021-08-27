Advertisement

Jesse Jackson moves to rehab hospital, wife in ICU for COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

A family statement released Friday also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.

The Jacksons were admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Jesse Jackson, who is 79, was vaccinated. Jacqueline, who is 77, was not.

The family statement says Jesse Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms are abating but he will receive occupational and physical therapy due to Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topekan arrested for two separate cases of child sex crimes
Vincent Cammisa, 41, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after authorities said he jumped...
Man apprehended after jumping out of moving car in west Topeka
Shawnee Co. Community Indicator Rating
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
Fred Morrisette outside his residence in Topeka.
Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together

Latest News

Robert Ames, 64 (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Topeka police arrest man for explosives
City plans to shutdown Seward Avenue again to fix stormwater drainage issues
City plans to shutdown Seward Avenue again to fix storm water drainage issues
A Kansas State student is trying to get her family out of Afghanistan
A Kansas State University student is trying to help her family out of Afghanistan
A Kansas State student is trying to get her family out of Afghanistan
A Kansas State students is trying to get her family out of Afghanistan
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin Sirhan wins parole with support of 2 Kennedys