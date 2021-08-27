Geary Community Hospital leaders will talk about a possible mandatory employee COVID-19 vaccination

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Pros and cons of requiring Geary Community Hospital employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations were discussed at this week’s Board of Trustees meeting.

One Trustee, retired Dr. John Kovac, strongly supported a vaccine mandate for employees, but Dr. Anwar Khoury disagreed and expressed concern about the possible loss of employees. He noted that masking is just as important.

Hospital Board Chair Cecil Aska said it was something where he could go both ways. “What I would like is just that we really look at the information and then come up with a policy that’s going to work for us. " Aska added that they would look at the issue, gather some information and hopefully reach a decision on what’s best for the hospital and Geary County.

