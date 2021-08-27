Advertisement

Geary Co. Schools and Fort Riley partner to demo old school buildings

Col. Will McKannay, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley commander, was joined by Cmd. Sgt. Major Tim...
Col. Will McKannay, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley commander, was joined by Cmd. Sgt. Major Tim Speichert, Fort Riley, Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 Superintendent, and Dr. Anwar Khoury, USD 475 Board of Education President, to sign the agreement.(Fort Riley / U.S. Army)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders of Fort Riley and Unified School District 475, Geary County Schools, formally signed an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) on Friday to partner in the demolition of obsolete school buildings on Fort Riley.

USD 475 operates one middle school and four elementary schools on Fort Riley. USD 475 received Department of Defense grant funding to replace the old Fort Riley Elementary School (Building 104) due to aging infrastructure and overcrowding. In April 2021, the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC) approved a matching grant for USD 475 to build an additional new elementary school on Fort Riley in place of Jefferson Elementary School.

The contract USD 475 is utilizing for demolition of the old Jefferson Elementary School (Building 4720) will be modified to include demolition of the old Fort Riley Elementary School (Building 104). The result is an estimated cost savings to the Government of $194-thousand and a cost avoidance for USD 475 through use of the Fort Riley Construction and Debris Landfill.

“We are excited for this new partnership that paves the way for Fort Riley and USD 475 to share resources and services in order to accomplish much needed work on Fort Riley,” Col Will McKannay said.

“I appreciate the partnership we have with Fort Riley,” Dr. Reginald Eggleston said. “Working together on projects like this demonstrates a unit of effort toward supporting our families and students. Additionally, it also demonstrates good stewardship of resources.”

