Friday night forecast: Hot and windy Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat continues tomorrow but relatively cooler compared to what we had yesterday. The more noticeably cooler weather comes through Sunday and Monday where highs cool back to the upper 80s to around 90° with a chance for on and off rain.

The highest chance for rain in the 8 day is Sunday morning however we’ll continue to monitor the whole time period of Saturday night to Monday. There also may be a couple other chances for rain next work week but because of low confidence on the overall weather pattern will keep it out of the 8 day for now.

Models differ on next week’s weather pattern especially when it comes to temperatures so have kept next week more in the low 90s but there is chance some spots get back in the mid-upper 90s or stay in the 80s. The model uncertainty may have something to do with the track of what will eventually be Hurricane Ida making landfall sometime late Sunday/Sunday night.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. Similar heat indices to Friday.

Sunday: Scattered showers/storms. Highest chance is in the morning but may have some storms in the afternoon as well. Highs around 90°.

The chance of storms will linger into Monday with mainly dry conditions the rest of the week as temperatures heat back up in the 90s.

Taking Action:

While heat indices won’t be as high as what we’ve had so far this week, heat remains the concern through Saturday. Stay safe by hydrating, limiting your outdoor exposure and staying in an AC building. Also keep your pets in mind, limiting their walks to early in the morning and in the evening so their not walking on the hot sidewalk. The rain chances Sunday and Monday are not to the point you need to cancel outdoor plans because there will be a lot of dry time. With the latest models, Sunday morning is looking to be a timeframe with a relatively higher chance for rain but continue to stay updated as we get closer to the time-frame on specific details.

Storms after sunset, mainly a wind threat (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.