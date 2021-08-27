Advertisement

Flint Hills Leadership Program announces 2021-22 class

By Bryan Grabauskas
Aug. 26, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next wave of Flint Hills community members are stepping up to lead in their communities.

The Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program has announced the members of its newest class, including 13′s own Becky Goff.

The program welcomes leaders in the area and offers training to help them hone their leadership skills and strategic thinking abilities. But, program leaders say it helps leaders connect and learn from each other.

“Mostly their learning from one another, because they’re so diverse,” Executive Director Jack Lindquist said. “They come from all kinds of different backgrounds. We can take this group of 20 people and set them out anywhere in this part of Kansas and they could run a city.”

The program consists of seven sessions given over the next six months.

